Cambodia holds lopsided election ahead of historic transfer of power

July 22, 2023 — 11:12 pm EDT

      West has dismissed election as a sham
    

      CPP running virtually unopposed
    

      Focus on when PM will make way for son to take over
    

      Hun Manet dodges questions on succession
    

      Government expected to be formed in August
    

  
       PHNOM PENH, July 23 (Reuters) - Polls opened in a
one-sided election in Cambodia on Sunday that is certain to
prolong the ruling party's dominance of politics, clearing the
path for a historic leadership transition and the end of the
reign of one of the world's longest-serving premiers. 
    The contest is effectively a one-horse race, with Prime
Minister Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party (CPP), a political
behemoth with a vast war chest, facing no viable opponent after
a ruthless, years-long crackdown on its rivals. 
    Former Khmer Rouge guerrilla Hun Sen, 70, has led Cambodia
for 38 years and has brushed off Western concern about the
election's credibility, determined to prevent any obstacle in
his carefully calibrated transition to his anointed successor
and eldest son, Hun Manet. 
    No timeframe had been given for the handover until Thursday,
when Hun Sen signalled his son "could be" prime minister in
three or four weeks, depending on "whether Hun Manet will be
able to do it or not". He needs to win a National Assembly seat
to become prime minister, which is likely. 
    Hun Manet, dressed in a green safari shirt, smiled and posed
for selfies with supporters after he cast his ballot in the
capital Phnom Penh before a throng of media. He declined to
comment on the prospect of becoming premier and said he was
exercising his voting right. 
    Analysts had expected the transition to come mid-term,
giving time for 45-year-old Hun Manet to earn legitimacy with
the public and political elite.
    "Transferring power while he is still physically and
mentally well allows Hun Sen to strongly protect his son from
any internal challenges," said Gordon Conochie, adjunct research
fellow at La Trobe University and author of a new book on
Cambodia's democracy. 
    "As long as Hun Sen is around, nobody will move against Hun
Manet."
    Hun Manet has given few media interviews and no clues over
his vision for Cambodia and its 16 million people. 
    He earned a master's degree at New York University and a
doctorate at the University of Bristol, both in economics, and
attended the West Point military academy, helping him rise
through the ranks of Cambodia's military to army chief and
deputy armed forces commander.
    
    'PEACE NOT WAR'
    Major powers will be watching closely for signs of whether
Hun Manet will maintain the authoritarian status quo of his
father or pursue greater liberalisation and a more Western style
of democracy. 
    A key focus will be if he seeks to steer Cambodia out of the
orbit of China and patch up ties with the United States that
have perennially been strained by his father's iron-fisted
approach. 
    Hun Manet received a rock-star reception at a big rally on
Friday, where he promised a vote for the CPP was "for a bright
and prosperous future" and warned of unspecified "extremist"
attempts to "destroy the election".
    The rhetoric echoes that of Hun Sen in his vitriol against
opponents and pre-emptive strikes since May that have included
disqualifying the CPP's only meaningful rival, the Candlelight
Party, over a paperwork technicality.
    Authorities also banned self-exiled opposition figurehead
Sam Rainsy and 16 allies from voting and contesting elections
for two decades for urging Cambodians to destroy their ballots.
    Hun Sen cast his vote in Kandal Province, a few hours
outside the capital, kissing his ballot paper before posting it
and posing for pictures, smiling, with an ink-stained finger. 
    There are 17 other mostly obscure parties running, none of
which won seats in the last election, in 2018.
    The CPP's selling point has been its rural development and
ensuring peace and stability after decades of war, which has
helped spur average growth of more than 7% until 2019, creating
jobs in garment manufacturing and construction.
    "I want the next leader to ensure peace, not war," said
Phnom Penh resident In Som, 83.
    Conochie said a CPP landslide would not mean voters were
fully behind the ruling party.
    "They see no other option," he said. "There are many
Cambodians who are still committed to promoting democracy and
human rights. This may not be their election but they will not
give up."

