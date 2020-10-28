Cambodia Central Bank Launches Bakong Blockchain Payments System
Cambodia’s blockchain-based payments platform – the digital currency-like system Cambodian central bankers call Bakong – went live on Wednesday, according to the country’s central bank.
- Bakong’s launch grants Cambodians a state-sanctioned platform for conducting instant mobile payments, with QR codes and phone numbers connecting digital wallets over a blockchain.
- The National Bank of Cambodia hosts Bakong atop the Hyperledger Iroha blockchain designed by Japanese technology company Soramitsu.
- Unlike most central bank digital currency projects, Bakong does not involve digitally native money; it is entirely fiat-backed. Users can make payments backed by their dollar or riel reserves.
- Cambodia sees Bakong as a critical step in modernizing its payment system and de-dollarizing its economy.
- Project-lead Serey Chea, an assistant governor at the central bank, also claimed Wednesday that Bakong’s e-payments would help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
See also: Cambodia’s Project Bakong and the Future of Payments
Related Stories
- IBM-R3 Pact Shows Tech Trumps Tribe in Enterprise Blockchain
- Blockchain Can Give $1.7T Boost to Global Economy by 2030: PwC Report
- Bitcoin News Roundup for June 22, 2020
- Cambodia Plots a Dollar-Free Future With Blockchain-Based Payments: White Paper
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.