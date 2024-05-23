News & Insights

Cambiun Bio Announces Share Consolidation

May 23, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Cambiun Bio Limited, identified by ASX issuer code CMB, has announced a security consolidation for its fully paid ordinary shares and options expiring at various dates. The announcement, dated May 23, 2024, indicates that the consolidation will take effect with a deferred settlement starting July 4, 2024, and the record date set for July 5, 2024. Shareholder approval for the reorganization has been secured as required.

