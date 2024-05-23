Cambiun Bio Announces Share Consolidation

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Cambiun Bio Limited, identified by ASX issuer code CMB, has announced a security consolidation for its fully paid ordinary shares and options expiring at various dates. The announcement, dated May 23, 2024, indicates that the consolidation will take effect with a deferred settlement starting July 4, 2024, and the record date set for July 5, 2024. Shareholder approval for the reorganization has been secured as required.

For further insights into AU:CMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.