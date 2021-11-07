Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Cambium Networks's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Cambium Networks had debt of US$30.2m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$56.5m over a year. But it also has US$58.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$28.3m net cash.

How Healthy Is Cambium Networks' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:CMBM Debt to Equity History November 7th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cambium Networks had liabilities of US$70.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$41.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$58.6m in cash and US$71.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$18.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Cambium Networks has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Cambium Networks boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Cambium Networks grew its EBIT by 134% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cambium Networks's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Cambium Networks may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Cambium Networks recorded free cash flow worth 79% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Cambium Networks has US$28.3m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 134% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Cambium Networks's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Cambium Networks (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.