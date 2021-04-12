Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Cambium Networks' (NASDAQ:CMBM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Cambium Networks is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$24m ÷ (US$206m - US$108m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Cambium Networks has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Cambium Networks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Cambium Networks. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last four years to 24%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 24%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Cambium Networks thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 52% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On Cambium Networks' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Cambium Networks is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 956% total return over the last year tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

