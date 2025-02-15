CAMBIUM NETWORKS Earnings Preview: Recent $CMBM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CAMBIUM NETWORKS ($CMBM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $43,836,336 and earnings of -$0.15 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CMBM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CAMBIUM NETWORKS Insider Trading Activity
CAMBIUM NETWORKS insiders have traded $CMBM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MELISSA ELIZABETH CADA-BARTOLI (See Remarks) sold 50 shares for an estimated $61
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CAMBIUM NETWORKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of CAMBIUM NETWORKS stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMH EQUITY LTD added 832,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $536,473
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 645,634 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $416,304
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 608,218 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $392,178
- NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 479,250 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,020
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 363,399 shares (+262.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $234,319
- LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 290,734 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,465
- BRIDGE CITY CAPITAL, LLC removed 274,656 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $502,620
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CAMBIUM NETWORKS Government Contracts
We have seen $15,900 of award payments to $CMBM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS IS A CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CAMBIUM NETWORK TRAINING TO THE FBI OPERATIONAL TECHNOLOGY DIVISION: $12,000
- REPAIRS: $3,900
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.