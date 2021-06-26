Cambium Networks Corporation's (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Cambium Networks' (NASDAQ:CMBM) recent performance, when its stock has declined 19% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Cambium Networks' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cambium Networks is:

47% = US$39m ÷ US$84m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.47.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Cambium Networks' Earnings Growth And 47% ROE

First thing first, we like that Cambium Networks has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Cambium Networks' exceptional 23% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Cambium Networks compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 1.9% in the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Cambium Networks' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

