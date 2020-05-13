Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM)

Q1 2020 Earnings Call

, 4:30 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Quanisha, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Cambium Networks' first-quarter 2020 financial results conference call. [Operator instructions].

Mr. Peter Schuman, senior director of investor and industry analyst relations, you may begin your conference.

Peter Schuman -- Senior Director of Investor and Industry Analyst Relations

Thank you, Quanisha. Welcome, and thank you for joining us today for Cambium Networks first-quarter 2020 financial results conference call, and welcome to all those joining by webcast. Atul Bhatnagar, our president and CEO; and Steve Cumming, our CFO, are here for today's call. The financial results press release and CFO commentary referenced on this call are accessible on the Investor page of our website, and the press release has been submitted on Form 8-K with the SEC.

A copy of today's prepared remarks will also be available on our Investor page at the conclusion of this call. As a reminder, today's remarks, including those made during Q&A will contain forward-looking statements about the company's outlook and expected performance. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions. Risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially.

10 stocks we like better than Cambium Networks Corp

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cambium Networks Corp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Except as required by law, Cambium Networks does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future developments to conform these statements to actual results or make changes in Cambium's expectations or otherwise. It is Cambium networks' policy not to reiterate our financial outlook. We will encourage listeners to review the full list of risk factors included in the safe harbor statement in today's financial results press release. We will also reference both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and specifically note that all sequential and year-over-year comparisons reference non-GAAP numbers, except where otherwise noted.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in the appendix to today's financial results press release which can be found on the Investor page of our website and in today's press release announcing our results. Turning to the agenda. Cambium Networks' President and CEO, Atul Bhatnagar, will provide the key investment highlights for the quarter, and Stephen Cumming, Cambium Networks CFO, will provide a recap of the financial results for the first-quarter 2020, and he will provide our financial outlook for the second-quarter 2020. Our prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A session.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Atul.

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Peter. I hope all our listeners and their families are safe. Health and wellbeing are a core value at Cambium Networks. While most of our employees worked remotely during the last month of the quarter, our employees showed perseverance and fortitude and delivered outstanding results during the first-quarter 2020.

We are fortunate to have a significant part of our manufacturing located in Mexico and a smaller portion located in the coastal region of China, which was minimally affected. And an even smaller amount of manufacturing located in China's interior. We also entered the first quarter with healthy inventories, which allowed us to serve our partners and customers in a timely manner with minimal disruption during a period where fixed wireless broadband is vital and essential infrastructure for people around the world. Broadband infrastructure is now a lifeline for most communities.

Fixed wireless broadband is a critically important networking fabric to connect our local communities. I'm proud of our employees around the world whose teamwork enabled us to meet customer commitments and serve our communities in what has been a difficult period in recent world history. Our customers, especially the majority that are in developing communities, are working to keep up with increased demand on their networks. Virtually every wireless service provider and telecom operator around the world is seeing the following five dynamics.

Overall network traffic increases of approximately 30% to 70%, driving the need to build out network capacity. Peak network traffic has shifted from typical evening peaks due to video streaming to all-day traffic due to e-learning and working-from-home initiatives. Significant calls for service package upgrades are driving increased capacity requirements. Calls for new residential service and/or an opportunity to enable new public indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi locations and broadband communications and infrastructure projects are now a priority in a significant number of countries around the world.

Turning to the results of our first-quarter 2020. We achieved revenues of $60.4 million, above the high end of our outlook of between $56 million to $60 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 also exceeded the high end of our outlook of $0.02 per diluted share. I'm particularly pleased with the strong execution by our entire Cambium team during a period of unprecedented global uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These results reflect the strength of our company, the need for our products, and the improved bookings linearity of our business during the first calendar quarter. Revenues for the company decreased 11% year over year and 6% from Q4 '19. The year-over-year decrease in revenue was driven by lower demand for point-to-multi-point, PMP, products, which decreased 18% as a result of a technology transition with larger European customers to Cambium's next-generation technologies and softer demand for defense-related products, which impacted point-to-point, PTP, revenues, which decreased 33% year over year. This was offset by increased demand for enterprise Wi-Fi solutions, which had near record revenues, growing an outstanding 106% year over year and now represent 19% of total company revenues.

On a sequential basis for Q1 '20, PMP group revenues grew 5% due to strength in North America, offset by a softer EMEA which was impacted by a technology transition and COVID-19, which started in February in parts of EMEA. PTP revenues decreased by 28% sequentially in Q1 '20 as a result of weaker U.S. government defense programs. For Q1 '20, we delivered near record revenues for our enterprise Wi-Fi solutions, which were flat from Q4 '19 due to better-than-anticipated demand for products ahead of the transition of new Wi-Fi 6 solutions, which will be delivered during the second calendar quarter.

Looking at some notable customer wins and new product developments, during Q1 '20, I'm pleased to report Cambium Networks continued to have several high-profile customer engagements. In North America, in the service provider sector, Watch Communications, a rapidly growing operator in Ohio, specializing in Cable TV and wireless internet, selected Cambium's PMP 450m and Wi-Fi for deployment of a residential broadband network as part of a Connect America Fund Phase 2, CAF 2, award. Another large service provider selected our PTP 820C for multi-gigabit backhaul. This will result in multi hundreds of devices delivered in 2020 with multiples of those volumes during the lifetime of the project.

They selected PTP 820C for reliability, performance and support. On past calls, we have spoken about Federal Communications Commission's newly released 3 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service, CBRS spectrum. As a first mover with this technology, CBRS provides additional product differentiation and stickiness for our workhorse PMP 450 products, which are backwards compatible. CBRS is now driving new sales of our PMP 450 products in North America.

I'm pleased to report, as of the end of the first quarter, we had 7,800 devices managed by Cambium Networks CBRS SaaS service. As of today's earnings call, we have over 19,000 devices managed by our service. A tier 1 oil and gas company selected Cambium's PMP 450m for deployment in CBRS. This has resulted in Permian Basin and will continue throughout North American oil fields.

The PMP platform was selected due to its superior spectral efficiency, uplink MU-MIMO capabilities. Oil and gas will continue to spend on automation and opex efficiency even in these tougher economic conditions. In the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, EMEA, we are seeing ongoing demand from our service provider customers as they increase capacity to their networks and add new subscribers. We had a significant number of wins, including service providers, healthcare institutions from both public and private sector, educational institutions and government agencies.

Across the service provider market in EMEA, Cambium sees steady demand for its technology as new service providers switch to Cambium's broadband solutions and existing service providers expand and fortify their networks. A few strategic wins from Q1 include Cambium's flagship PMP 450m technology was selected by Skytelecom, a service provider in Greece, to deliver enterprise and consumer services nationwide. In enterprise Wi-Fi, during February, Vodafone needed fast and reliable coverage at Italy's Palazzo Reale Convention Center as it hosted the head of state meeting between Prime Minister Conte and French President Macron. Cambium Networks was selected to get the job done.

The EMEA team closed numerous strategic opportunities, supporting the healthcare and education vertical markets during this challenging time. These projects span both public and private sectors and include the U.K.'s National Health Services chose Cambium's wireless to support temporary field hospitals being deployed in Glasgow and Birmingham. The Ministry of Health of one of the largest countries in the European Union has selected Cambium's wireless technology to upgrade the wireless networks in 230 hospitals across the country. In Egypt, the National Health Ministry selected Cambium to deploy into its clinics and hospitals.

A major healthcare group in Abu Dhabi, VPS Healthcare, also selected Cambium to outfit multiple healthcare facilities. And the Ministry of Education of the United Arab Emirates selected Cambium's wireless technology to cover numerous rural schools across the Emirates. In the APAC region, we won a major deal for both indoor and outdoor enterprise Wi-Fi at a five-star hotel in South Korea. This win was a new customer using our Xirrus Wi-Fi technology.

We displaced one of our larger competitors due to Cambium's quality, reliability and advanced care and support. We also closed a deal from India's Common Services Centre to enable outdoor Wi-Fi services to nearly 20,000 rural villages. We have already deployed Wi-Fi to nearly 5,000 villages with a balance commencing after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted in India. In Caribbean and Latin America, CALA, a major service provider in the region is migrating a countrywide network of business customers to our wireless backhaul and wide area network connecting using our PMP 450.

We also won the second stage of HughesNet's build-out of a Wi-Fi based access network. To date, we have deployed over 1,500 Wi-Fi access points in rural areas of Mexico, Brazil, Peru and Ecuador as part of that program. HughesNet's network also utilizes Facebook's Express Wi-Fi service and Cambium Networks is now one of the largest Wi-Fi equipment providers for network operators utilizing Facebook's Express Wi-Fi service. Looking at new products launched since our previous quarterly update.

Cambium Networks released the first of our new high-performance enterprise Wi-Fi 6 products in June. Our first new access point offers eight-by-eight Massive MIMO technology, which offers four times the data rate and lower latency than the prior technology, and leverages our cloud-managed approach, which increases ease of use and operation for system maintenance and software upgrades. We also released four new enterprise switching products targeted for the edge of the network. These switches offer cloud-managed management, zero-touch provisioning and policy-based automation.

Our new 802.3bz compliant switch supports Wi-Fi 6 access point deployments. In Q3 '20, Cambium networks expects to release our gigabit wireless solutions for the enterprise and the residential access market, which utilizes 60 GHz millimeter wave technology coupled with advanced meshing technology. Initial sales engagements for the solution have been well received, including selection by multiple service providers, for which we expect to receive firm orders in Q2. The solution enables service providers to reliably provide gigabit per second bandwidth to the home and business, equivalent to the speed of fiber and economically.

The technology and capability will be increasingly relevant for urban use cases for many years to come. Weaving together our networking solutions, we continue to experience strong growth in accounts utilizing cnMaestro Cloud, our end-to-end cloud-powered connectivity solution to manage the entire network from a single pane of glass. Total devices under cloud management in Q1 '20 totaled over 411,000, an increase of approximately 10% from Q4 '19 and up 61% year over year. Turning to the channel.

In Q1 '20, we expanded our channel presence by adding over 600 new channel partners sequentially and over 1,550 new channel partners year over year, which represents an increase of approximately 9% sequentially and 26% year over year. We added Arrow as a distributor in North America for our Xirrus enterprise Wi-Fi solutions. And in EMEA, we added Nuvias Group as a distributor for our Xirrus enterprise Wi-Fi solutions and cloud-managed services. In Central America, we signed Solution Box as a new master distributor, with local offices in Costa Rica and Guatemala.

Solution Box has already purchased and allocated significant inventory in the country. I will now turn the call over to Stephen for a review of our Q1 '20 financial results and outlook.

Stephen Cumming -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Atul. Revenues of $60.4 million for Q1 '20 came in above the high end of our outlook of $60 million and decreased by 11% year over year from $68.1 million. As Atul mentioned, Q1 '20 revenues reflect anticipated softness sequentially and year over year for our PTP solutions, which were impacted by softer demand for U.S. defense-related programs, although our PMP products performed better than expectations due to strength in the service provider space, our largest end market, with North America strong ahead of a technology transition to our next-generation millimeter wave technology, featuring higher speed broadband solutions.

Enterprise Wi-Fi Solutions grew an outstanding 106% year over year and continue to maintain near-record levels, flat from Q4 '19. We remain enthusiastic about our next-generation enterprise Wi-Fi 6 products being released during the end of the second quarter. Looking at revenue by geography. North America, our largest region, represented 51% of company revenues, compared to 50% in the prior-year period and 45% during Q4 '19.

North America declined 10% year over year, although growing by 7%, compared to Q4 '19 due to the strength in our PMP business. EMEA, our second largest region, decreased 15% year over year and 2% sequentially and represented 31% of revenues during Q1 '20, decreasing from 32% of revenues on a year-over-year basis, an increase from 30% of revenues during Q4 '19 as a result of larger customers' technology transition and the impact of the COVID-19, which started in February in parts of EMEA. CALA represented 9% of revenues during Q1 '20, decreasing 26% year over year and 37% sequentially, and APAC represented 9% of revenues during Q1 '20, improving by 16% year over year and declining by 28% from Q4 '19. Looking at our gross margin.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 51% improved by 420 basis points compared to Q1 '19, the year-over-year improvement in non-GAAP gross margin was the result of a rich mix of our enterprise Wi-Fi products, lower inventory reserves and key initiatives put in place focused on cost reductions, price management and supply chain efficiencies. Non-GAAP gross margin in Q1 '20 was 140 basis points lower than Q4 '19. The lower sequential non-GAAP gross margin is mostly the result of lower revenues, including less mix of higher-margin PTP products, higher rebates, offset by lower product costs and supply chain efficiencies. In Q1 '20, our non-GAAP gross profit dollars decreased by $1.1 million to $30.8 million compared to the prior year and was lower by $2.8 million sequentially.

We continue to make progress toward our long-term goal of achieving an annual non-GAAP gross margin target of 51% to 52%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, research and development, sales and marketing, general and administration, and depreciation and amortization in Q1 '20 increased by $1 million when compared to Q1 '19 and stood at $27.8 million or 46.1% of revenues. When compared to Q4 '19, non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by approximately $1.5 million. The majority of the sequential decrease in non-GAAP operating expenses was primarily driven by lower headcount as a result of our restructuring activities announced on last quarter's conference call, as well as lower sales and marketing expenses due to less travel and trade show expenses in March associated with COVID 19.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 5%, down from 7.4% for Q1 '19 and 6.6% of revenues in Q4 '19. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 '20 stood at $4.4 million or 7.3% of revenues, down from $6 million or 8.9% of revenues for Q1 '19 and compares to $5.3 million or 8.2% of revenues for Q4 19. We remain committed to continuing to drive our adjusted EBITDA expansion to our target model of 18% to 19% of revenues over the next few years. Moving to cash flow.

Cash flow used in operating activities was $800,000 for the first quarter of 2020 due primarily to a reduction of inventories offset by a decrease in accounts payable principally due to the timing of inventory payments and lower inventory purchases and slower collections and compares to cash provided by operating activities of $3.3 million for the first-quarter 2019 and $6.1 million cash provided by operating activities for the fourth-quarter 2019. Non-GAAP net income for Q1 '20 was $1.4 million or $0.05 per diluted share compared to $2.2 million or $0.16 per diluted share for Q1 '19, and non-GAAP net income of $2.3 million or $0.09 per diluted share for Q4 19. The lower non-GAAP net income compared to the prior-year period was due to lower revenues, offset by improved gross margin as a result of the initiatives previously mentioned and lower interest expense due to a reduction in long-term debt. The decrease in non-GAAP net income compared to Q4 '19 was primarily attributable to lower revenues resulting in fewer gross margin dollars, offset by lower operating expenses due to our cost containment efforts.

Turning to balance sheet. Cash totaled $24.5 million as of Q1 '20, $20.7 million higher than the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of $5.1 million from Q4 '19. The sequential increase in cash balance during Q1 '20 was primarily the result of drawing down our $10 million revolving credit facility to preserve liquidity in a period of macroeconomic uncertainty, an $8.7 million reduction in inventories, offset by an $8.5 million decrease in accounts payable principally due to the timing of inventory payments, a $2.2 million increase in accounts receivable, a $2.5 million scheduled principal pay down of debt and $1.2 million in restructuring payments. In Q1 '20, days payable outstanding stood at 53 days, a decrease of five days from the first quarter of the prior year and down from seven days from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Q1 '20 net receivables totaled $61.6 million, an increase of $1.9 million from Q1 '19 and increased by $3 million sequentially. Days sales outstanding for the first quarter stood at 86 days, an increase of seven days from the prior year and an increase of eight days from the fourth-quarter 2019 as a result of slower collections due to timing issues of COVID-19, delaying the ability to release bank transfers and timing of several customers, which were collected in the first week of April. Net inventories of $32.5 million in Q1 '20 was flat year over year and decreased by $9.2 million from Q4 '19 as we aggressively work to reduce inventories driven by our technology transitions. Inventory days stood at 112 days compared to 79 days during Q1 '19 and 129 days at the end of December.

While we remain on track during calendar 2020 for the anticipated release of new gigabit wireless products as the year unfolds, such as enterprise Wi-Fi 6, 60 GHz and 28 GHz millimeter wave solutions, there is some uncertainty as to the ability of customers to deploy these new solutions until there is more clarity surrounding the COVID-19 situation. We remain focused on our objective of achieving our long-term target operating model by accelerating growth and improving our cost structure and operational efficiency. In addition, Cambium is taking further measures to align our cost structure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in conjunction with the timing of the anticipated revenue ramp from our new product introductions that we expect to happen during the second half of 2020. Moving to the second-quarter 2020 financial outlook.

Please note that Cambium Networks' financial outlook does not include the potential impact of any possible future financial transactions, pending legal matters or other transactions. Accordingly, Cambium Networks only includes such items in our financial outlook to the extent they are reasonable. However, actual results may differ materially from the outlook. Considering our current visibility as of May 12, 2020, our Q2 '20 financial outlook is expected to be as follows: GAAP revenues between $51 million to $56 million; non-GAAP gross margin between 48.5% to 49.5%; non-GAAP operating income between $1.1 million to $3 million; non-GAAP net loss between $100,000 to net income of $1.3 million or between breakeven per diluted share and net income of $0.05 per diluted share; adjusted EBITDA between $2.1 million to $4 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between 4.2% to 7.2%; a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 17% to 19%; approximately 25.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Turning to our cash requirements: paydown of debt of $2.5 million; interest expense of $1.1 million; capital expenditures between $700,000 to $900,000; and pre-tax restructuring charges $200,000 to $300,000. In Q2 2020, we expect to recognize approximately $200,000 to $300,000 of pre-tax charges under our restructuring plan. We have implemented several initiatives to conserve cash and optimize profitability including limiting discretionary spending, reducing personnel costs, eliminating nonessential travel, delaying or reducing hiring activities, deferring certain discretionary capital expenditures and negotiating with landlords for reductions or deferral of future lease payments. In addition, we recently implemented a temporary companywide salary reduction of approximately 20% for all employees which will help mitigate the short-term uncertainty.

We appreciate our employees' support and perseverance during this time. Although we entered Q2 '20 with strong backlog, we estimate that we are impacted by COVID-19 by approximately $10 million to $12 million during the second quarter. We are most impacted in the enterprise Wi-Fi for hospitality and retail markets although other vertical markets may be affected. Certain customers are challenged by lockdown, and in rare instances, martial law, which impacts their ability to deploy projects.

Once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, we can resume a more normal growth trajectory. For full-year 2020 financial outlook, due to the rapidly evolving uncertainty surrounding the effects of COVID-19, the company has withdrawn its previously announced full-year 2020 financial outlook, although we do expect to generate positive cash flow during 2020. Once there is more clarity in the outcome of the COVID-19 situation, we will provide an update to our full-year outlook at the appropriate time. I'll now turn the call back to Atul for some closing remarks.

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Cambium Networks has always managed our business for the goal of growth and profitability. We have a solid balance sheet to weather the current economic uncertainty. We have a loyal and diverse customer base with a strong global distribution network. Our dedicated employees remain committed to serving our customers and partners, and we are well-positioned to win business based on the superior value Cambium Networks provides with our end-to-end wireless connectivity.

And the market is transitioning to gigabit wireless solutions managed by our cloud-based cnMaestro solution. The key drivers for our growth over the next few years remain the upcoming introductions of 60 GHz and 28 GHz millimeter wave solutions for the fixed wireless 5G, the adoption of CBRS compatible solutions, and global tier 2 and tier 3 service providers deploying fixed wireless broadband enabled by the adoption of millimeter wave. We continue to expect faster than the market growth for our enterprise Wi-Fi solutions, based on the Wi-Fi 6 adoption. We are now beginning to leverage our cloud software-as-a-service business model to generate recurring revenues.

Broadband is a critically important wireless fabric to connect our local communities, and I'm proud of our employees around the world whose teamwork has enabled us to meet customer commitments and serve our communities in what has been a difficult period for the world. We remain confident about our future. Our inventory and supply chain are healthy and well managed. We are being diligent in working closely with all global supply chain partners.

Cambium continues to innovate through our current and new product lineup. Our 2020 product introductions will position us very well as a gigabit wireless leader for global markets and as an affordable competitor offering superb reliability and scalability. We have one of the best teams in our industry, handling various frequencies and terrains from kilobits to multiple gigabits, indoor and outdoor with highly differentiated products. We listen to our customers and partners and always strive to improve and redefine ourselves.

Cambium will survive and thrive through these challenging times. Finally, profitability remains a core value at Cambium Networks. I'm pleased that we have taken steps to address our cost structure prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are continuing to take measures until there's more visibility to the outcome of the COVID pandemic. This concludes our prepared remarks.

So with that, I would like to turn the call over to Quanisha and begin the Q&A session.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

And we do have a question from the line of Simon Leopold from Raymond James.

Simon Leopold -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Thank you for taking the question. So a couple of things I just want to check on. You do offer us a lot of detail in the guidance, but with this 20% payroll reduction, understanding that there's more to operating expenses than payroll, I'm coming up with kind of a estimate that the total operating expenses should be in the neighborhood of $24 million, $25 million for the June quarter. Am I interpreting that correctly?

Stephen Cumming -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes, that's about right. You're pretty darn close. I think the midpoint was around $24.2 million.

Simon Leopold -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Great. Appreciate that. And then I just wanted to understand a little bit of the balance because you did give us some color on COVID-19 headwinds, and it sounded to me -- my interpretation is that you perceive the challenge of $10 million to $12 million being more around what I would classify as demand-related. Basically, customers can't access sites as opposed to supply chain-related, meaning you can't get the parts, so you can't open a factory.

Can you maybe delineate in that $10 million to $12 million headwind? How much you consider supply related versus demand-related?

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Simon. Let me take the question. First of all, from the manufacturing supply chain side, we see minimal to no impact. Most of our systems are running very well.

So really, very smooth, and our team has done a dynamic job. In terms of demand, the funnels are building very well, both in the service provider site, tier 2, tier 3. Remember, Cambium's sweet spot is mid-tier, and that was a good decision we made, few years back. We are not focused on large tier 1s.

The recovery will have tier 2s and tier 3s leading the pack. So we see good demand. We see good funnel. And even defense funnel seems to be now increasing because there was a period of last two, three months when nothing was operational.

So the constraint is mostly, I think, deployment, availability of personnel, and different countries are entering lockdown situation at different times. So we are being very conservative and careful.

Simon Leopold -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Appreciate it.

Stephen Cumming -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Simon, just to add to that a little bit, to Atul's comments, that good diversified supply chain, a lot of our activity, as you know, happening out of Mexico, and that said, a pretty good capacity rate. We actually entered the quarter with still a healthy amount of inventory. So we're in good shape.

We are seeing a little bit of supply challenges on some of the components that get the lead time pushed a little bit but nothing real material at this point in time. And obviously, from a cost perspective, we are seeing increases in air freight, which is impacted a little bit from a gross margin perspective. From a demand perspective, as you heard from our prepared remarks, the service provider side of things is pretty strong. I think it really comes down to their ability to actually deploy the products in the field, which is questionable at this point in time.

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

And then maybe one more comment I'll make, Simon, quickly. This will be, I think, useful for everybody. I think this crisis has made fixed wireless broadband very legitimate and a very solid solution, affordable, to be deployed quickly in tier 2, tier 3, tier 4 cities across the world. And I'll amplify more as we go into Q&A.

Simon Leopold -- Raymond James -- Analyst

And then one last one, if I might. More of a maybe bigger-picture thought is there's been some discussion around the U.S. government implementing some stimulus programs, particularly ones that might help broadband around rural communities. I had heard that there were some, I guess, debate about whether or not this fixed wireless would fall into those programs.

Where does the opportunity stand for a government stimulus-related activity that might help your business? Thank you.

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. There are many programs. Let me touch briefly. One is CAF 2.

I think CAF 2 was before COVID, and we are already seeing good CAF 2 wins. People who are acquiring that money, we are winning a good share of that. That's one. Secondly, government approving CBRS spectrum approving 6 GHz, 1.2 GHz bandwidth in the 6 GHz spectrum is an acknowledgment that there is significant set of users across mid-America who use Wi-Fi and unlicensed.

So I think that itself is a -- in two decades, no frequency kind of has been released for that type of a usage. Suddenly, we have a phenomenal bandwidth. And then finally, I think there are always lobbies, everybody pulling in different direction. But the users and the communities which are being served, they are loud enough.

They're organized enough that you will see fixed wireless broadband very well represented for all the benefits of affordable yet quality delivery.

Simon Leopold -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Thank you for that.

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Peter Schuman -- Senior Director of Investor and Industry Analyst Relations

Thank you. Take the next question.

Operator

Yes. We have a question from the line of George Iwanyc from Oppenheimer.

George Iwanyc -- Oppenheimer and Company Inc. -- Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. Atul, can you give us a sense on whether you're seeing any pricing pressure from the current environment? And are any of the service providers looking for either better terms or pushing out payments?

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

In terms of pricing pressure, not really. Remember, Cambium always sells value. We have competition sometimes going after volume, things like that. We always sell value, so we don't see right now in general.

Are there deals where somebody negotiates harder? Yes, there are deals. But net-net, we don't see that. And even our distribution, our channel partners are able to sell the value. So far, I would say not really, unless Stephen wants to make any comment there.

Stephen Cumming -- Chief Financial Officer

No. I think that's pretty much the case. We're not seeing much in terms of pricing pressure. I think what we are seeing and that by our design is we're certainly offering some of our customers, our well-capitalized distributors, the ability to pay earlier, and so we may be offering some discount in that case.

But outside of that, nothing in the way of additional pricing pressure.

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Let me make one more comment. In the last three months, not one call has been placed into my office to say lower the price, not one call, because I think people understand Cambium's value, which is quality, yet affordability. And we do price our products 10% to 15% higher than competition in many situations.

George Iwanyc -- Oppenheimer and Company Inc. -- Analyst

And Atul, can you maybe expand on the competitive environment? Are you seeing either more opportunities open up with the dynamic environment? Or are you seeing a little bit more pressure? And maybe do that both from a Wi-Fi perspective and then the point-to-multi-point products.

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

George, I would say COVID is an uncertainty for everybody. So if you filter couple of quarters and you look at more like six quarters, one year to a year and a half zone, we are very well-positioned because -- and I'll give you the reasoning why I say that. We were first mover in CBRS. We innovated in cloud.

CBRS is like the way 10 years back or so, compute horsepower control went to cloud. The frequency, access control is going to cloud. That's how you should think about it. So these kind of things, we were early adopters, and I think they're going to benefit more.

And the world is seeing what FCC is doing there in CBRS. A lot of countries are watching, and you'll see that adopted across the globe. So things like that, 60 GHz, we are using commercial chips. And yet, a lot of our innovation is in cloud, in RF algorithms in making sure we can do alignment of antennas automatically.

There's a lot of innovation we are doing, which is primarily software. Those things really point to good future because what COVID has done, the world is not going to be the same world. World is going to be very different. The pace of digitization has increased by two years.

Things which we think we would have done probably in two years, some of those things will happen a year or two years earlier. So the way we think about things is that the next-generation architecture adoption is being accelerated. Now one or two quarters, can things slow down? Yes, COVID can slow down everybody. But we are not looking at the problem that way.

We are looking at the long view.

George Iwanyc -- Oppenheimer and Company Inc. -- Analyst

OK. And just one last question for me. With the product transitions that are kind of occurring right now in over the second half of the year, are you seeing normal engagement with the customers on Wi-Fi 6, on the 60 GHz, on the 28 GHz millimeter wave solutions, and the issue there is more so just the ability to deploy? Or are the conversations a little bit slower?

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

The conversations in 60 GHz are actually reasonably rapid. And I would say we have over probably 20, 25, very eager service providers ready to POC, proof of concept, the products. The conversation on Wi-Fi 6 in some segments have slowed down, and in some segments, have sped up. So enterprise is going to be a mixed bag because the sectors like hospitality, it has slowed down.

The conversations were maybe more emphatic in January or December, but I think now they have slowed down. Conversations in education are mixed bag. Those who are well capitalized, progressive, they are continuing the conversations. Those who are not as progressive, I think they're taking a cautious stand.

So education is the one where there's a question mark. We are seeing both. We are seeing successes, as well as we're seeing slowdown. Then there are sectors which might speed up, and outdoor Wi-Fi deployment, smart cities, healthcare, these are sectors where there could be a speed up because of COVID-19.

So I think Wi-Fi 6, in my mind, would be a little different pace of change depending on the sector.

George Iwanyc -- Oppenheimer and Company Inc. -- Analyst

Thank you.

Peter Schuman -- Senior Director of Investor and Industry Analyst Relations

Take our next call.

Operator

Your next question comes from line of Rod Hall from Goldman Sachs.

Ashwin Kesireddy -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Thanks for taking my question. This is Ashwin on behalf of Rod. I have one question on COVID-19 impact on revenues in the quarter Q1. I was hoping you guys could quantify what kind of impact you saw in Q1 revenue because of COVID-19.

And sort of related to that, I want to check if you saw any pull forward of demand, maybe in the Wi-Fi space as the whole pandemic was unfolding in March.

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

So maybe I can give some overall comment and pass it to Stephen for some comments. I would say COVID-19 impact for Cambium was higher in possibly EMEA because some of the countries where we serve, like Italy, for example, definitely had an impact. And they were in a lockdown situation for two months or so, and they're beginning to come out of it. So I would say EMEA definitely had more COVID impact and primarily because lack of, it's not so much demand, it's the projects could not be deployed.

So some revenues probably moved from Q1 to Q2, and even Q2, it will be interesting to see what resources get available. So that uncertainty is definitely there. Then when you go to Asia, significant lockdowns in countries like India definitely impacted in revenue. And the CALA is probably is still in some of the lockdown situations.

North America, I would say, less compared to -- and also North American customers are probably more savvier. You're working from home and using digital communications a lot more effectively. So that's kind of my qualitative run down. There was no question that mid-February onwards, EMEA, Asia, CALA impacted.

EMEA probably the most because of some of those countries. All right. Stephen, do you want to add anything?

Stephen Cumming -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. I mean, I think you covered it. So I think EMEA, Italy, Spain, they went into this pandemic earlier on in February, so we did see that start to slow. I think the point to note, though, for our business is a large portion of our end market is service providers, and as Atul mentioned, North America was actually reasonably strong for us in Q1.

What we're starting to see from our service providers is they're actually doing a lot more deployments around the infrastructure, so building out the access points and the backhaul. So we're actually seeing that pretty robust, and that's continuing into Q2 as well. And there's always a question in terms of the supply and their ability on capacity to keep deploying this. But that area is pretty good.

But I think, really, it is EMEA that we saw the larger impact from an enterprise perspective early on in the quarter.

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

And maybe Ashwin, one more point I would add is we also saw February and March and maybe part of April, the federal defense decision-making, since people start to work from home, it was a big change for that sector. And now we are beginning to see that machinery come back up, the funnel starts to build again. So probably that also impacted us.

Ashwin Kesireddy -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

OK. Thank you for the color. Then Atul, I have one question for you on customer credit quality. I know you guys talked about bank account transfer issues impacting receivables, but I was wondering if you are worried at all about customer credit quality or if you're seeing anything different in terms of payment terms.

If you could comment on that, that would be helpful.

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Let me pass it to Stephen, then I might give some extra color.

Stephen Cumming -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Ashwin, we're obviously monitoring and managing our overall receivables very tightly in these times. We're doing all the usual stuff by revising credit limits where necessary, staying very close to our distributors. The company has had a very, very good track record when it comes to potential bad debt exposure or write-off, and we, as I said, continue to monitor very closely.

We did see a little bit of push out on payments, and I commented on that in our prepared remarks, at the end of the quarter. But I'm pleased to say that collections were very strong in April. So we got that back in line. And it's just staying close to the customers.

We're fortunate that our customer base really needs our Cambium products, so they want to keep payments up to date in order to get the supply chain continuous.

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

And Stephen and I keep -- from time to time, we call the leaders of some of our customers or distribution partners, and we listen to them, and they listen to us. And one thing they emphasized to us is that demand is good. Even if quarterly basis, things might move here and there, they're saying just please make sure you guys supply us because they see good demand in their regions.

Peter Schuman -- Senior Director of Investor and Industry Analyst Relations

Take the next question.

Ashwin Kesireddy -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Thank you.

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Erik Suppiger from JP Morgan.

Erik Suppiger -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

From JMP. And just curious, one, how quickly do you anticipate Wi-Fi 6 ramping up? Is this a gradual process, or is it a replacement for the prior Wi-Fi standards?

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Erik, the way I see it is you will see lot of POCs in Q2, proof of concepts. The life cycle generally I see over the years is it takes good one quarter for POCs to start, and then it starts to ramp up the following quarter. So I think Q2 will introduce the product. It will be POCs.

There'll be some positive impact but mostly POCs. Q3, you will see acceleration. And I think Q4 is where a lot of those POCs will start to mature more. And as I commented, I think the progressive school districts, for example, some of them are thinking of accelerating the digitization, new servers, new access points, more VPN circuits, the kind of things they would do for e-learning.

Some of them might actually delay and say, well, we may not open in fall. So a lot of that discussion is going on right now. So my sense is we will see acceleration in second half. And that acceleration will continue into 2021.

Because Wi-Fi 6 architecture is four times the performance, low latency, it has a lot of features, which will last for any deployment for three to four years. So my sense is, yes, second half, you should see, and every quarter, we'll give you a good color on that.

Erik Suppiger -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

OK. And then in terms of the outlook that you provided for Q2, it sounds as though personnel constraints are a challenge for WISPs. Is that in the United States, or is that more in Europe?

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

No, Erik, it's global. Let me give you more color on that. So for example, as we work with our customers in Italy, some of our customers were deploying and the channel partners are helping them, capacity might be 60%, 70%. But demand is there because, as I mentioned, tier 2, tier 3, tier 4 cities all across the world, what this pandemic has done, everyone has understood broadband connectivity is a lifeline.

And the more rural you are, the more of a lifeline that is. So that is done. In fact, for our business, this one thing has really leveled the playing field. Everyone wants the performance.

And it's also not that you need great performance in San Francisco or Silicon Valley, and you need less in some -- in a tier 2, tier 3 city, anywhere in the world. They all are doing e-learning. They're all looking at the same content. They're all doing video.

They're all doing Zoom type of things. So everyone needs a very similar performance. That is another thing which has changed. Applications have become pretty similar type of application.

So we see that the constraint probably for a quarter or so is going to be deployment capability. And demand wise, as I said, and Stephen also mentioned, we see good service provider traction, especially for our sweet spot. Our sweet spot is WISPs, tier 2, tier 3 service providers. We do deer hunting, not elephant hunting, and our solutions are affordable, high-quality.

So the kind of innovations we are doing, as customers think about next gen, every customer we talk to, they think of three things right now. Number one, is it affordable? Number two, is it reliable? Number three, is it future-proof? And that the future-proof part is the one we are making sure as we adopt standards as we adopt architectures, and that's where we're giving the color on gigabit wireless and CBRS and all the things we're working on.

Erik Suppiger -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Well, in the United States, I believe the WISPs are considered an essential business. Given that they are an essential business, do they have better personnel resources than other countries? Or is the U.S. personnel constraints a challenge as well?

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I think U.S. is a little better positioned because our WISPs have better tools and better training, better expertise. So I would say, for those reasons, what they're able to do even with limited resources is more efficient. But rest of the world, there is constraint right now.

And I think as I said earlier, different countries will come out of lockdown at different pace. And so you will see a little mixed bag. Asia and CALA might come a little later. U.S.

is reasonably well-positioned. Western Europe comes second right after that. So I think there'll be a little more delayed impacts, but net-net, my hope is by end of mid- to end of Q3, constraint will not be an issue.

Erik Suppiger -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Very good. Thank you.

Stephen Cumming -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Erik.

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Erik.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Paul Coster from JP Morgan.

Paul Coster -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Yes, thanks for taking my questions. I've got two quick ones. First, Stephen, you talked of withdrawing full-year guidance. But I think at some point, and I joined a little late, so apologies if I misunderstood, but I heard either you or Atul talk about a second-half ramp associated with new products.

I'm just trying to reconcile those two statements that may not be related.

Stephen Cumming -- Chief Financial Officer

Well, I think what we're talking about, we mentioned this on the last earnings call, Paul, is that we've been working on our gigabit technologies, the 60 GHz, 28 GHz, Wi-Fi 6 that we are going to be releasing some of them in the latter part of the first half of this year and some into the second half. So I think the near-term results are clearly getting impacted by the pandemic, and we don't know how long that will last. But we believe the longer-term drivers of our business remain intact, and I think that's what we're talking about there. As I say, with the newer technologies coming online, we'll be very well-positioned to resume growth, but we need to work our way out of this pandemic and see sort of global macro environment recover to do that.

Paul Coster -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

OK. And the second question has to do with channel inventory. I imagine that many of your partners are destocking at the moment. So notwithstanding the fact that you're expanding the channel still, how does that work out? And does it sort of make the subsequent recovery when it happens a little bit more sort of spring-loaded?

Stephen Cumming -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Actually, Paul, we're not seeing much in the way, I would say, of destocking. I would say our channel actually is in good shape. Most of our distis report to us, both POS and inventory on a monthly basis, and in many cases, weekly.

So we actually haven't seen much in the way of inventory dropping or increasing. It's been relatively consistent. So our sell-in is sort of somewhat matching our sell-through. Our distis tend to place orders on us when they get orders themselves, so it's pretty well aligned.

And I think the other point to note, and I always mention this, is our whole sales force is actually commissioned on POS. So that's good hygiene in itself. But we're not really seeing much change from a POS and from an overall inventory – disti inventory perspective.

Paul Coster -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Got you. Thank you.

Operator

OK. And I would now like to turn the call back over to Paul for following remarks.

Peter Schuman -- Senior Director of Investor and Industry Analyst Relations

Thank you, Quanisha. During Q2, Cambium Networks will be presenting a meeting with investors at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference, which will be held virtually tomorrow, May 13. In the meantime, you're always welcome to contact our investor relations department at (847) 264-2188 with any questions that arise.

Thank you for joining us, and this concludes today's call.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 59 minutes

Call participants:

Peter Schuman -- Senior Director of Investor and Industry Analyst Relations

Atul Bhatnagar -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Cumming -- Chief Financial Officer

Simon Leopold -- Raymond James -- Analyst

George Iwanyc -- Oppenheimer and Company Inc. -- Analyst

Ashwin Kesireddy -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Erik Suppiger -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Paul Coster -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

More CMBM analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribing has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.