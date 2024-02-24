Cambium Networks (CMBM) Price Target Increased by 15.84% to 9.23

The average one-year price target for Cambium Networks (NasdaqGM:CMBM) has been revised to 9.23 / share. This is an increase of 15.84% from the prior estimate of 7.97 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 127.36% from the latest reported closing price of 4.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cambium Networks. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 10.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMBM is 0.23%, a decrease of 23.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 27,293K shares. The put/call ratio of CMBM is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vector Capital Management holds 14,326K shares representing 51.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,092K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares, representing an increase of 41.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMBM by 30.79% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,062K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 86.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMBM by 453.87% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 882K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing a decrease of 16.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMBM by 74.99% over the last quarter.

NESGX - Needham Small Cap Growth Fund Retail Class holds 738K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 38.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMBM by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Cambium Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Millions of its radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. The Companiy's multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. Cambium Networks works with its Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

