Cambium (CMBM) Unveils Robust Wi-Fi 6/6E Outdoor Solution

Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM recently introduced the Wi-Fi 6/6E Tri-band outdoor solution, which can provide reliable network connectivity and enhance communication capabilities in extreme conditions. The newly-launched solution supports a wide range of use cases in defense, national security and other government agencies. It also ensures optimal connectivity to diverse equipment in challenging and highly demanding environments, such as IoT devices, video surveillance, laptops and mobile phones.



The communication system used in defense demands greater endurance and reliability because of the unique and dangerous circumstances. Deployment of a communication system sometimes becomes very challenging in those situations. The latest solution from Cambium addresses these requirements; the XE3-4TN access point is a highly durable and unique system design that facilitates the rapid establishment of communication in hostile conditions and improves overall productivity. The solution is also cost-efficient as it requires fewer resources to ensure the optimum operability of the system. It can be easily installed in various locations such as test and training ranges, ports, ships, bases, and logistical depots to enhance connectivity and communication infrastructure.



The XE3-4TN Wi-Fi 6/6E access point is a Tri-band outdoor solution capable of providing 6.3Gbps bandwidth connectivity and is also BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) supported, which facilitates seamless communication between bluetooth enabled wireless devices. The IP67 certification indicates extended protection against dust, enhancing the system's robustness. The

N-type connectors used in the system can be utilized by various external antennas, which ensure greater flexibility.



Cambium capitalizes on its cloud-based network management software that enables operators to design, deploy and manage their networks from cloud-to-tower-to-edge. These streamlined operations minimize several network performance complexities with utmost agility. It also offers a variety of other network management tools, such as cnMaestro, XMS Cloud, cnHeat and cnArcher, to enhance ease of use and network performance.



The company is benefiting from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity and the acceptance of its new products. Being the leading provider of access network solutions, it benefits from cost-effective operations. Its solutions have been particularly designed to function under harsh conditions while remaining aligned with demanding performance specifications required by various industries. These avant-garde solutions enhance economies of scale for network operators by supporting many customers premise equipment (CPE) per fixed wireless access point and reduce ongoing management costs through embedded software and device reliability. Despite challenging market conditions stemming from the pandemic, increased demand for wireless infrastructure projects owing to higher requirements for work-from-home connectivity solutions bolsters Cambium’s business model.



The stock has lost 26% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 12.4%.



Cambium currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



