Cambium (CMBM) Unveils FTTx Combo PON to Boost Fiber Deployment

Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM recently launched the FTTx Combo Passive Optical Network (PON) platform, aiming to simplify the fiber deployment process and establish a future-proof fiber infrastructure. The comprehensive solution includes indoor Optical Network Terminals (ONT), which provide multi-gigabit symmetric speeds with simplified zero-touch configurations and a user-friendly unified management system.



A combination of indoor ONT and outdoor ONTs unlocks various options to facilitate efficient fiber deployment. Additionally, the solution also features Optical Line Terminals with 8 and 16-port options, allowing service providers to easily scale their operations per changing requirements with reduced complexity. Cambium’s ONE Network, enabled by cnMaestro, integrates all these technologies under a single umbrella.



There is increasing demand for reliable, high-speed bandwidth connectivity. While fiber infrastructure has high data transmission capacity and bandwidth, Internet service providers (ISPs) frequently face various difficulties regarding the deployment of fiber. The rapid pace of technological innovation often renders existing technology obsolete sooner than expected. Infrastructure upgrading is a costly affair and premature obsolescence immensely affects ISPs' revenue prospects.



The newly introduced Combo PON technology addresses these issues. It ensures enhanced flexibility by supporting both Gigabit Passive Optical and 10 Gigabit Symmetric XGS-PON technologies on the same fiber infrastructure. The solution facilitates the management of fixed wireless access and indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi from a single window while cnMaestro empowers network operators with a premium customer support experience.



Cambium is actively working to develop a cost-efficient, sustainable fiber technology that delivers excellent bandwidth connectivity, optimizes network elements and enhances operational efficiency with intelligent automation.



The company is benefiting from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity and the acceptance of its new products. Cambium capitalizes on its cloud-based network management software that enables operators to seamlessly design, install and manage their networks from cloud to tower to edge. These streamlined operations minimize several network performance complexities with utmost agility. It also offers a variety of other network management tools, such as XMS Cloud, cnHeat and cnArcher, to enhance ease of use and network performance.



Amid the rapid 5G shift, accretive investments in high-speed wireless networks are likely to position its portfolio to secure lucrative opportunities in the long run. Over the past few years, it has benefited from investments related to gigabit wireless solutions such as 60 GHz millimeter wave products and Wi-Fi 6. The company intends to augment its geographical footprint by collaborating with major network operators, thereby driving its product adoption across various end markets



The stock has gained 3.7% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 19.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cambium currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



