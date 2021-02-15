Cambium (CMBM) to Post Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?

Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 18, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 61.1%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 137.8%, on average.



The Rolling Meadows, IL-based company is expected to have recorded higher revenues year over year. The performance is likely to have been primarily driven by growth in demand for wireless broadband connectivity. Cambium is a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions.



During the quarter under review, RP tech India — a leading value-added technology distributor — announced a distribution agreement with Cambium. The company supplied Tizeti Network Limited — Nigeria’s leading public Wi-Fi operator — with a wireless fabric solution.



Cambium deployed its 60 GHz cnWave solution to deliver multi-gigabit throughput to expand broadband access to residential and industrial locations. It joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to connect smart applications using its Gigabit wireless fabric. These developments are likely to have had a positive impact on the company’s top line.



For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $77 million, indicating growth of 20.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 27 cents, which suggests a rise of 200%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Cambium this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Cambium’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +6.75% as the former is pegged at 29 cents and the latter at 27 cents.

Cambium Networks Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Cambium Networks Corporation price-eps-surprise | Cambium Networks Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: Cambium currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

