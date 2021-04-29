Cambium (CMBM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cambium (CMBM) closed at $59.81, marking a -1.84% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 30.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CMBM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 560% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $83.19 million, up 37.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $336.07 million, which would represent changes of +47.67% and +20.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CMBM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.59% higher. CMBM is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, CMBM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.85. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.38.

Investors should also note that CMBM has a PEG ratio of 2.39 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

