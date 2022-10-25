Cambium (CMBM) Moves 6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Cambium (CMBM) shares ended the last trading session 6% higher at $18.60. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Cambium has recently extended its enterprise networking portfolio by launching four new indoor and outdoor access points powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro Series and Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6 and 6E Platforms. The products deliver high quality Wi-Fi user experience while providing the best in class total cost of ownership.



Cambium capitalizes on its cloud-based network management software that enables operators to seamlessly design, deploy and manage their networks from cloud-to-tower-to-edge. These streamlined operations minimize several network performance complexities with utmost agility. The avant-garde solutions enhance economies of scale for network operators by supporting a large number of customer premise equipment per fixed wireless access point and reduce ongoing management costs through embedded software and device reliability.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -17.4%. Revenues are expected to be $74.17 million, down 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Cambium, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CMBM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Cambium is part of the Zacks Wireless National industry. Cogent Communications (CCOI), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.9% higher at $51.21. CCOI has returned -2.6% in the past month.

For Cogent , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.23. This represents a change of -17.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Cogent currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



