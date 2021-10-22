Cambium (CMBM) Issues Preliminary Q3 Results, Revenues Down

Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM recently issued preliminary results for third-quarter 2021. The selective preliminary metrics offer clarity regarding its business operations as it aims to navigate through the post-pandemic revival and supply chain headwinds.



Management currently expects third-quarter GAAP revenues of $75 million compared with earlier expectations of $88-$92 million. The lower revenue projection is primarily due to supply chain disruptions leading to a fall in the shipment of products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $91 million. Total operating expenses are expected between $97 million and $105 million.



Despite likely top-line contraction, Cambium continues to witness a healthy demand curve and has a strong pipeline of backlog products – up 57% year over year at quarter end. Net income (both GAAP and non-GAAP) is likely to be below its earlier guided range. The company had previously expected non-GAAP earnings to be in the range of $8.6-$9.8 million or 30-34 cents per share, with GAAP earnings in the band of $7.1-$8.5 million or 25-29 cents per share. The consensus estimate for non-GAAP earnings is currently pegged at 34 cents per share.



Nevertheless, the company is well-positioned to benefit from a proprietary software and product ramp-up, likely facilitating it to deliver a compelling combination of price, performance, and spectrum efficiency. One of the major advantages of Cambium is its fixed wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions, which are distinguished by embedded intelligence and scalability. The majority of its revenues are derived from Point-to-Multi-Point (PMP) and Point-to-Point (PTP) solutions. PTP solutions are connected to high-bandwidth wireline networks in a bid to transport wireless broadband backhaul to facilities. PMP solutions are mainly used to backhaul video surveillance systems.



The company believes that growth in data traffic is likely to be primarily driven by the addition of applications and connected devices used for both enterprise and service provider use cases. Moreover, with the rapid transition to Wi-Fi 6 solutions, Cambium witnessed major improvements in enterprise Wi-Fi solutions supported by improved field deployments. Its upcoming 5G 28 GHz millimeter wave products are expected to be launched in 2021, which are likely to boost its business operations in the global market.



Some of its competitive strengths are advanced RF signal algorithms that boost network performance with evolving technologies like noise filtering and frequency reuse and efficient wireless fabric that enables operators to strengthen their networks with incremental fixed wireless access points. Its cloud-based network management software acts as a major tailwind that simplifies the overall deployment process through hassle-free configuration and monitoring. Continued investments in wireless fabric and embedded software capabilities with expanded channel partner relationships are the cornerstones of its long-term growth across a diverse set of markets.



Cambium intends to augment its geographical footprint by collaborating with major network operators, thereby driving its product adoption across various end markets. Amid the rapid 5G shift, accretive investments in high-speed wireless networks are likely to position its portfolio to secure lucrative opportunities in the long run. Over the past few years, it has benefited from investments related to gigabit wireless solutions such as 60 GHz millimeter wave products and Wi-Fi 6. The first phase of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is expected to boost the deployment of broadband service among the underserved communities and help bridge the digital gap over the next 10 years.



Cambium currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, and Motorola Solutions Inc. MSI and Ubiquiti Inc. UI, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ubiquiti has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 32.9%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 20.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

