Cambium (CMBM) Delivers Advanced Radios Under SSS Program

Cambium Networks CMBM has announced the delivery of the initial order of Microwave Line-of-Sight radios to Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC) as part of the Security Surveillance System (SSS) program.

The SSS program by the U.S. army aims to upgrade force protection and border and maritime surveillance systems.

Cambium plans to tap the growing demand for federal security surveillance systems by leveraging its wide range of defense portfolios. Cambium Networks' federal and defense solutions have been certified with FIPS 140-2, NTIA SPS, JF12 spectrum certification, MIL-STD-810H etc.

The $191 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract for the U.S. Army's SSS program has ATSC as its main contractor. The single-award IDIQ deal with ATSC is expected to be finished in 2029.

Cambium’s multi-gigabit wireless solutions provide connectivity tools to solve challenges proficiently for federal, enterprise and service provider applications.

The company has a broad portfolio of fixed wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking solutions. These solutions are unified by the cnMaestro cloud management system that helps to enhance ease of use and network performance.

Cambium operates as a wireless solutions provider, connecting people with a flexible network infrastructure. It benefits from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity products.

The company also outsources the manufacturing process of its products to third-party partners, which helps the company to manage bulk order volume without compromising its product quality.

In the last reported quarter, Cambium’s non-GAAP net income came in at $0.3 million or 1 cent per share compared with $11.7 million or 41 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents.

Quarterly revenues decreased to $61.9 million from $88.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenues were affected by fresh COVID lockdown and restrictions in Shenzhen and Shanghai in China.

Shares of CMBM have lost 65.3% compared with the industry’s fall of 15.9% in the past year.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CMBM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Aspen Technology AZPN, Synopsys SNPS and Broadcom AVGO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.50 per share, increasing 1.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.4%.

Aspen Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 4.1%. Shares of AZPN have soared 30.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys 2022 earnings is pegged at $8.47 per share, rising 7.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 19.6%.

Synopsys earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 2.7%. Shares of SNPS have jumped 14% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $37.06 per share, up 3.9% in the past 60 days. AVGO’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 14.5%.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, with the average being 2.2%. Shares of AVGO have gained 2.6% in the past year.

