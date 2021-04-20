Cambium (CMBM) Boosts Healthcare With Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity

In an effort to boost hospital and administrative productivity, Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM recently unveiled an innovative vertical market program for healthcare solutions — ConnectedPartner. The global program has been specifically designed to cater to the accretive networking requirements of various health domains, ranging from senior living to healthcare facilities.



The ConnectedPartner program empowers its growing ecosystem of partners like Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA, Spectralink and Stanley Healthcare with best-in-class technological solutions. The offerings are highly interoperable and help in establishing a seamless connectivity infrastructure with highest efficiency and safety amid an evolving wireless marketplace.



The initiative aids Cambium’s channel partners to propel their business roadmap with state-of-the-art cloud-managed Wi-Fi 6 offerings. At a time when majority of the clinics opt for Wi-Fi technology to improve healthcare communications systems while ensuring patient care of highest quality, the latest move pose a major tailwind. Cambium’s solutions are IEC-60601 certified, apt for video applications and nurse collaboration.



Over the past few years, the Rolling Meadows, IL-based software company has benefited from investments related to gigabit wireless solutions. With rapid transition to Wi-Fi 6, it also witnessed major enhancements in enterprise Wi-Fi solutions supported by improved field deployments. Notably, Cambium’s ConnectedPartner program comprises value-added resellers (VARs) and broadband service providers.



They have a first-hand access to the company’s wireless broadband and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions with benefits like special reseller pricing for cnMatrix switches and Wi-Fi 6 access points. The program aims to mitigate any kind of channel conflicts and make the best use of its global coverage with increased deployment of products and services.



With low cost of ownership, the initiative encourages channel partners in the field of healthcare, education and hospitality to apply for specialty vertical market programs that will pave the path for maximum revenues. It also rewards its registered partners with lucrative discounts, marketing tools, technical product training and business development support. To date, the program has attracted more than 50 system integrators and VARs.



In fact, many establishments, including health clinics have capitalized on Cambium’s Wi-Fi solutions, owing to its centralized management, higher throughput and reduced maintenance costs. The deployment of such superior technology powers diagnostic equipment and voice systems with utmost flexibility, thereby giving channel partners a competitive edge over its rivals.



Moving ahead, Cambium intends to augment its geographical footprint by partnering with major network operators while driving its product adoption across various end markets. Continued investments in embedded software capabilities supported by expanded channel partner relationships are the cornerstones of its long-term growth.



Amid rapid 5G shift, accretive investments in high-speed wireless networks are likely to position its portfolio to secure money-spinning opportunities in the long run. Also, its upcoming 5G 28 GHz millimeter wave products are expected to be launched in 2021, which are likely to spur its business operations in the global market.



The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has soared 956.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 14.7% in the past year.





Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Corning Incorporated GLW and Ooma, Inc. OOMA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Corning delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.6%, on average.



Ooma delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 163.7%, on average.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.



Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Corning Incorporated (GLW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ooma, Inc. (OOMA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.