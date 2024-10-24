Cambium Bio’s Upcoming AGM and Key Resolutions

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Cambium Bio Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s financial statements and vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Dr. Yu-Hung Sebastian Tseng as Director. This meeting offers investors an opportunity to gain insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

