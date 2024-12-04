Cambium Bio Secures A$3M for Clinical Advancements

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.
Cambium Bio Limited has successfully raised A$3.0 million in a capital round involving strategic and existing investors, including AventaCell Biomedical Corp and Zheng Yang Biomedical Technology. This funding will support the advancement of Cambium’s lead product, Elate Ocular®, into Phase 3 clinical trials for dry eye disease. The investment also highlights strong confidence in Cambium’s innovative biologics and its growth potential in the regenerative medicine field.
