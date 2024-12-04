News & Insights

Stocks

Cambium Bio Secures A$3M for Clinical Advancements

December 04, 2024 — 08:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cambium Bio Limited has successfully raised A$3.0 million in a capital round involving strategic and existing investors, including AventaCell Biomedical Corp and Zheng Yang Biomedical Technology. This funding will support the advancement of Cambium’s lead product, Elate Ocular®, into Phase 3 clinical trials for dry eye disease. The investment also highlights strong confidence in Cambium’s innovative biologics and its growth potential in the regenerative medicine field.

For further insights into AU:CMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.