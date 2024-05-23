Cambium Bio Proposes Share Consolidation

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Cambium Bio Limited, a Sydney-based regenerative medicine company, has announced a proposal to consolidate its shares at a ratio of 100:1, pending shareholder approval. The consolidation aims to create a more effective capital structure and enhance share attractiveness to investors. The share reduction will adjust the number of shares from approximately 766 million to around 7.66 million, with a proportional adjustment to options as well.

