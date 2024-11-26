News & Insights

Cambium Bio Limited’s AGM Results and Strategic Moves

November 26, 2024 — 12:06 am EST

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Cambium Bio Limited (ASX:CMB) recently held its Annual General Meeting, where several resolutions were passed, including the reappointment of Clinical A/Prof Chandra Bala as a director. The meeting also saw the approval for additional placement capacity and the issuance of up to AUD$5,000,000 worth of shares. These decisions reflect the company’s strategic plans to strengthen its board and expand its financial capabilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

