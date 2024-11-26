Cambium Bio Limited’s AGM Results and Strategic Moves

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Cambium Bio Limited (ASX:CMB) recently held its Annual General Meeting, where several resolutions were passed, including the reappointment of Clinical A/Prof Chandra Bala as a director. The meeting also saw the approval for additional placement capacity and the issuance of up to AUD$5,000,000 worth of shares. These decisions reflect the company’s strategic plans to strengthen its board and expand its financial capabilities.

