Cambium Bio Limited Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.
Cambium Bio Limited has announced key changes to its Board of Directors, appointing renowned ophthalmologist A/Prof. Chandra Bala to bring his expertise in eye diseases as they advance their Phase 3 trials for dry eye treatment. The changes also include the retirement of Prof. Graham Vesey, a founding member. This strategic move aligns with Cambium’s mission to innovate regenerative medicine solutions, potentially transforming patient care across the globe.
