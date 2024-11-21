Cambium Bio Limited Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Cambium Bio Limited has announced key changes to its Board of Directors, appointing renowned ophthalmologist A/Prof. Chandra Bala to bring his expertise in eye diseases as they advance their Phase 3 trials for dry eye treatment. The changes also include the retirement of Prof. Graham Vesey, a founding member. This strategic move aligns with Cambium’s mission to innovate regenerative medicine solutions, potentially transforming patient care across the globe.

