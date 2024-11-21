News & Insights

Stocks

Cambium Bio Limited Strengthens Board with New Appointment

November 21, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cambium Bio Limited has announced key changes to its Board of Directors, appointing renowned ophthalmologist A/Prof. Chandra Bala to bring his expertise in eye diseases as they advance their Phase 3 trials for dry eye treatment. The changes also include the retirement of Prof. Graham Vesey, a founding member. This strategic move aligns with Cambium’s mission to innovate regenerative medicine solutions, potentially transforming patient care across the globe.

For further insights into AU:CMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.