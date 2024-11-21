News & Insights

Cambium Bio Limited to Issue New Securities

November 21, 2024 — 08:09 pm EST

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Cambium Bio Limited is set to issue 120,000 new securities, with the proposed issue date slated for November 26, 2025. This move is part of their strategy to expand their financial footprint and potentially enhance their market presence. Investors and market watchers may find this development an intriguing opportunity as the company seeks further growth.

