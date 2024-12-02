Cambium Bio Limited Initiates Trading Halt on ASX

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Cambium Bio Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities on the ASX as it plans to announce a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain until the announcement is made or trading begins on December 5, 2024. This move has captured the interest of investors keen on understanding the implications for the company’s stock.

