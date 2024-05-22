Cambium Bio Announces Upcoming General Meeting

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Cambium Bio Limited has announced its General Meeting to be held on June 25, 2024, encouraging shareholders to attend in person for key resolutions including share issues and consolidation. The Board has recommended approval for all proposed items and provided a link for shareholders to access meeting details and manage communication preferences. Shareholders with queries can reach out to the company’s share registry for support.

