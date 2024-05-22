News & Insights

Stocks

Cambium Bio Announces Upcoming General Meeting

May 22, 2024 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Cambium Bio Limited has announced its General Meeting to be held on June 25, 2024, encouraging shareholders to attend in person for key resolutions including share issues and consolidation. The Board has recommended approval for all proposed items and provided a link for shareholders to access meeting details and manage communication preferences. Shareholders with queries can reach out to the company’s share registry for support.

For further insights into AU:CMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.