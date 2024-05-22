News & Insights

Cambium Bio Announces Crucial Shareholder Meeting

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Cambium Bio Limited, previously known as Regeneus Ltd, has announced an upcoming General Meeting for shareholders on June 25, 2024. Shareholders who cannot attend in person are encouraged to vote via proxy on important resolutions, including the ratification of two share issue tranches under listing rules. The meeting and subsequent voting outcomes could significantly impact shareholder holdings.

