Cambium Bio Advances Elate Ocular Development Amid Funding Efforts

Cambium Bio Ltd, a leader in regenerative medicine, reported advances in its Elate Ocular® product for dry eye disease, preparing for Phase 3 trials across Australia, the US, and Taiwan. The company is exploring regulatory fast-track opportunities and strengthening its leadership team, while also seeking additional funding to support its ambitious clinical programs. Despite a cash outflow of $1.5 million last quarter, Cambium Bio remains confident in securing the necessary capital to continue its progress.

