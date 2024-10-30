News & Insights

Cambium Bio Advances Elate Ocular Development Amid Funding Efforts

October 30, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Cambium Bio Ltd, a leader in regenerative medicine, reported advances in its Elate Ocular® product for dry eye disease, preparing for Phase 3 trials across Australia, the US, and Taiwan. The company is exploring regulatory fast-track opportunities and strengthening its leadership team, while also seeking additional funding to support its ambitious clinical programs. Despite a cash outflow of $1.5 million last quarter, Cambium Bio remains confident in securing the necessary capital to continue its progress.

