Camber Energy Inc. Shares Close the Day 17.0% Lower - Daily Wrap

December 22, 2022 — 07:00 pm EST

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) shares closed today 17.0% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 93.2% year-to-date, down 92.7% over the past 12 months, and down 100.0% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.6%.

Trading Activity

  • Shares traded as high as $7.45 and as low as $2.64 this week.
  • Shares closed 97.6% below its 52-week high and 9.1% below its 52-week low.
  • Trading volume this week was 12.6% lower than the 10-day average and 104.6% higher than the 30-day average.
  • Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.7.

Technical Indicators

  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
  • MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
  • The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

  • The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
  • The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
  • The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Energy industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance



