Camber Energy Continues To Lose Steam

(RTTNews) - Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) shares are falling more than 21 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend from a two year high. Since September 30th, the stock lost more than half of its value. The shares started to surge after the company signed an intellectual property agreement on August 24 with ESG Clean Energy to secure its carbon capture system in Canada.

Currently, shares are at $1.15, down 25.83 percent from the previous close of $1.53 on a volume of 146,688,534. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.33-$4.85 on average volume of 131,655,521.

