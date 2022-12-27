Markets
Camber Energy Climbs On Agreement To Acquire Certain Oil Companies

December 27, 2022 — 10:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company agreed to acquire certain privately owned oil companies for around $69 million.

The acquisition includes working interests in approximately one hundred sixty-nine, proved-producing oil wells producing approx. two thousand barrels of oil per day, one hundred seventy-four proved non-producing wells, and twelve proved undeveloped well locations. The companies to be acquired have annual gross revenues of $55 million.

Currently, shares are at $2.57, up 7.47 percent from the previous close of $2.40 on a volume of 5,644,914.

