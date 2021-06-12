Calyxt's (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shareholders Are Down 77% On Their Shares

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last month. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. To wit, the share price sky-dived 77% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

Calyxt wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Calyxt grew revenue at 111% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 21% per year, in the same time? You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:CLXT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 12th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies.

A Different Perspective

Calyxt shareholders are down 9.2% for the year, but the broader market is up 47%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 21% per year over three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Calyxt better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Calyxt (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

