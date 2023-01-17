Markets
Calyxt Spikes On Merger Agreement With Cibus

January 17, 2023 — 10:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT) shares are surging on Tuesday morning trade after announcing a definitive merger agreement with Cibus Global LLC in an all-stock transaction. Calyxt shareholders will own approximately 5 percent of the combined company. The transaction will combine two companies in agriculture-based gene editing, with facilities for trait development and next-generation plant breeding.

Currently, Calyxt is at $0.42, up 128.86 percent from its previous close of $0.18 on a volume of 54,831,015.

