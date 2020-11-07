Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. The overall earnings picture was okay, with revenues of US$5.2m beating expectations by 20%. Statutory losses were US$0.29 per share, only marginally better than what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Calyxt after the latest results. NasdaqGM:CLXT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the latest results, Calyxt's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$28.1m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 146% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 23% to US$1.05. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$27.6m and losses of US$1.05 per share in 2021.

As a result, it's unexpected to see that the consensus price target fell 13% to US$5.71, with the analysts seemingly becoming more concerned about ongoing losses, despite making no major changes to their forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Calyxt analyst has a price target of US$8.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Calyxt's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Calyxt'shistorical trends, as next year's 146% revenue growth is roughly in line with 127% annual revenue growth over the past three years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 20% next year. So although Calyxt is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Calyxt analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Calyxt (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

