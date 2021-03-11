Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 21%

Today is shaping up negative for Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Calyxt's five analysts is for revenues of US$25m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a reasonable 6.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$32m of revenue in 2021. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Calyxt, noting the sizeable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

NasdaqGM:CLXT Earnings and Revenue Growth March 12th 2021

The consensus price target rose 7.6% to US$11.30, with the analysts clearly more optimistic about Calyxt's prospects following this update. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Calyxt at US$16.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.50. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Calyxt's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Calyxt's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 6.4% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 82% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 18% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Calyxt is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Calyxt this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Calyxt going forwards.

