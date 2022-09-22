Calyxt Evaluates Potential Strategic Alternatives

(RTTNews) - Calyxt Inc. (CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company, said that its board is evaluating potential strategic alternatives, which may include financing alternatives, merger, reverse merger, other business combinations, sale of assets, licensing, or other transactions.

Calyxt has retained Canaccord Genuity as its financial advisor and Sidley Austin as its legal counsel to assist in evaluating potential strategic alternatives.

There can be no assurance that the evaluation of strategic alternatives will result in any strategic alternative, or any assurance as to its outcome or timing.

