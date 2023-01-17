Calyxt And Cibus To Merge In All-stock Deal

(RTTNews) - Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company, and Cibus, a leader in precision gene editing in agriculture, announced Tuesday that both companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Calyxt and Cibus will merge in an all-stock transaction.

The merger will create a new industry-leading company that combines the two pioneers in agriculture-based gene editing and establishes one of the world's most sophisticated facilities for trait development and next-generation plant breeding.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Calyxt will issue shares of its common stock to Cibus shareholders in an exchange ratio such that upon completion of the merger, Calyxt shareholders will own approximately 5% of the combined company, subject to adjustments permitted by the merger agreement.

The Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction. Concurrent with the execution of the merger agreement, certain officers of Calyxt, all of Calyxt's directors, and Cellectis, S.A., Calyxt's largest shareholder, executed support agreements in favor of the merger. These support agreements provide 49.9% approval from Calyxt shareholders.

The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the merger by the shareholders of Calyxt.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company, renamed Cibus Inc., will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The current Cibus management team will lead the new combined organization with Rory Riggs assuming the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

The corporate headquarters for the combined company will be located in San Diego, California and Calyxt's offices, laboratory, and breeding facilities in Roseville, Minnesota will remain operational as a key site for the combined company.

