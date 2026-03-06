CALY's Topgolf Deal Reshapes Finances: What It Means for Investors

Callaway Golf Company CALY is entering a new financial phase following a series of portfolio changes that have dramatically reshaped its balance sheet. After divesting its Jack Wolfskin outdoor apparel business and selling a 60% stake in Topgolf, Callaway Golf has moved into a net cash position — highlighting improved financial flexibility and capital allocation potential heading into 2026.



Management indicated that the Topgolf transaction generated roughly $800 million in cash proceeds, which were largely used to repay $1 billion of term loan debt. Following the repayment, Callaway Golf reported approximately $680 million in unrestricted cash against roughly $480 million of remaining debt, leaving the company with no net leverage. This balance sheet reset represents a significant improvement compared with the more leveraged structure that accompanied the earlier Topgolf expansion strategy. With all Topgolf debt, venue financing and operating leases remaining with the new Topgolf entity, Callaway Golf retains a 40% minority stake in the business without ongoing financial obligations tied to operations.



The stronger financial position is already influencing Callaway Golf’s capital allocation priorities. Management outlined a framework that focuses first on reinvesting in its core golf equipment and apparel businesses, followed by maintaining a healthy balance sheet and returning capital to its shareholders. Reflecting this approach, the company recently authorized a $200 million share repurchase program. At the same time, management expects the business to generate approximately $100 million in free cash flow during 2026.



This balance sheet transformation comes as Callaway Golf also returns to its roots as a pure-play golf company, with renewed emphasis on equipment innovation, premium product categories and brand-driven growth across Callaway Golf, Odyssey and TravisMathew. With lower leverage, improved liquidity and a simplified corporate structure, the company appears positioned to pursue growth initiatives while maintaining greater financial resilience as it enters its next stage of strategic execution.

CALY’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Callaway Golf have soared 120.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 4.5%. In the same time frame, other industry players like Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF and Amer Sports, Inc. AS have gained 41.9% and 31.3%, respectively.

CALY Stock’s One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CALY stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 38.20, above the industry average of 19.64. Conversely, industry players, such as Acushnet Holdings and Amer Sports, have P/E ratios of 25.28 and 29.38, respectively.

CALY’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Callaway Golf’s 2026 earnings per share has been revised upward, increasing from 16 cents to 34 cents over the past 30 days. This upward trend indicates strong analyst confidence in the stock’s near-term prospects.

EPS Trend of CALY Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is likely to report solid earnings, with projections indicating a 61.9% rise in 2026. Conversely, industry players like Acushnet Holdings and Amer Sports are likely to witness a rise of 10.6% and 18.6%, respectively, year over year in 2026 earnings.

CALY stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

