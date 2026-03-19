Calydon Capital Dumps $9 Million of ZoomInfo Amid Stock's 92% Decline Since 2021

Key Points

Calydon Capital sold 892,298 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies; estimated trade size of $9.19 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value decreased by $9.80 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement during the quarter.

The transaction represented a 1.55% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Calydon Capital now holds 84,210 shares, valued at $856,416 as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The position, previously 1.7% of AUM, now represents 0.14% of AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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What happened

According to its SEC filing on Feb. 17, 2026, Calydon Capital reduced its position in ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) by 892,298 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of shares sold was $9.19 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The fund’s remaining stake at quarter’s end was 84,210 shares, with a reported value of $856,416.

What else to know

This was a sale; the remaining stake now accounts for 0.14% of Calydon Capital’s 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF : $43.42 million (7.4% of AUM) State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF : $32.57 million (5.6% of AUM) iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF : $29.27 million (5.0% of AUM) Apple : $13.99 million (2.4% of AUM) Vanguard Total International Stock ETF : $13.10 million (2.2% of AUM)



As of March 19, 2026, shares were priced at $5.93, down 43.47% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 60 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/19/26) $5.93 Market Capitalization $1.81 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.25 billion Net Income (TTM) $124.20 million

Company Snapshot

ZoomInfo:

Offers a suite of cloud-based go-to-market intelligence and engagement products, including ZoomInfo Copilot, Sales, Marketing, Operations, Talent, and Lite, generating revenue primarily through subscription-based services.

Operates a SaaS business model, monetizing access to its proprietary data platform and workflow tools for sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals.

Serves enterprises, mid-market, and small businesses across diverse industries such as software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, and more.

ZoomInfo Technologies is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and engagement solutions for commercial organizations. The company leverages a comprehensive cloud-based platform to deliver actionable data and workflow automation, enabling clients to identify and engage target customers more efficiently. With a focus on data accuracy, scale, and integration, ZoomInfo Technologies positions itself as a critical resource for sales and marketing teams seeking to drive growth and improve conversion rates.

What this transaction means for investors

Calydon Capital likes to hold for the long term, so its all-but-liquidation of ZoomInfo at a discount is pretty noteworthy. ZoomInfo’s sales growth has all but flatlined over the last couple of years, and the stock is down 92% since 2021 amid this slowdown. While Calydon had held the stock since 2021, it appears to be all but done with ZoomInfo as the company battles fierce competition to write a new growth story in an AI-powered world.

That said -- and despite the headwinds facing the company -- ZoomInfo remains a leader in its go-to-market niche according to Gartner. Furthermore, the company’s “large customer” count, those with over $100,000 in annual contract value, grew by 54% year over year and by 34% sequentially in the last quarter. This doesn’t scream “dying company” as its stock price implies. In addition to this growth from its largest customers, ZoomInfo’s free cash flow (FCF) creation remains undeniably strong, generating $455 million this year and guiding for a similar amount next year.

That said, there’s no clear, immediate growth story that could boost sales, so the market has assigned an EV/FCF ratio of just 12 on the stock -- even after accounting for stock-based compensation. I owned the stock roughly two years ago, but sold it as the growth slowdown began, and there were no signs of a turnaround in sight. I’d rather avoid the stock personally, but I can see how it might be appealing to value investors. I’d rather take Calydon’s approach and deploy my money elsewhere in higher-growth stocks.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.