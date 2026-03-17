Is CALX Stock Fairly Valued? A Neutral View and $56 Target

Calix Inc. CALX is in the middle of a transition that is meant to lift software content, improve margin consistency, and expand monetization through agentic AI. That shift makes valuation more important, because near-term results can stay noisy even when long-term drivers are intact.



A $56 price target frames the setup as largely balanced. It leaves room for execution upside, but it also reflects timing risk around BEAD conversion, enterprise-scale deal cycles, and margin normalization.

CALX The Market Setup: Performance vs. Peers and Sector

CALX shares declined 7.5% over the past three months but gained 51.7% over the past year. Over the same periods, the Zacks sub-industry fell 14.3% and 4.0%, while the Zacks Computer and Technology sector fell 4.4% and rose 34.2%. The S&P 500 decreased 2.6% over the past three months and increased 21.5% over the past year.



On valuation, CALX trades at 2.82x forward 12-month sales per share versus 3.88x for the sub-industry, 6.02x for the sector, and 4.93x for the S&P 500. The stock’s five-year trading range has been 1.82x to 7.36x, with a median of 3.21x.



That discount matters because the company is pushing toward higher recurring software and services, which typically earns a higher-quality multiple once visibility and margins stabilize.

Calix The Framework: What “Neutral” Implies for Returns

A neutral view implies an expectation for roughly in-line performance versus the broader market over the next 6 to 12 months, with the stock’s upside and downside appearing balanced at current levels.



To strengthen sentiment, investors typically want clearer proof points that the company is exiting transition costs on schedule and that software-led monetization is becoming visible in forward demand indicators. Execution that reduces quarterly variability, especially in margins and operating expense leverage, can also support a higher confidence multiple.

CALX Price Target Logic: What the $56 Assumes

The $56 price target is set on a 6 to 12 month horizon. It uses a forward sales multiple framework, which helps anchor valuation to the company’s revenue base rather than a single quarter’s mix or expense cadence.



Under this approach, the target is tied to 19.85x forward 12-month sales. The goal is to express a valuation view that can hold through typical seasonality and transition costs, not to predict a specific near-term print.

Calix, Inc Price and Consensus

Calix, Inc price-consensus-chart | Calix, Inc Quote

Calix Sales, EPS, and the Cadence Through 2027

Consensus estimates point to a steady growth profile through 2027. Revenue is expected to rise from $1,000 million in 2025 to $1,156 million in 2026 and $1,315 million in 2027. Quarterly revenue is estimated at $277 million to $303 million across 2026, then $316 million to $343 million across 2027.



Earnings per share estimates also step up, from $1.35 in 2025 to $1.91 in 2026 and $2.72 in 2027, with quarterly EPS projected to progress through 2026.



Management guided first-quarter 2026 revenue to $275 million to $281 million and reiterated an expectation for sequential revenue increases through 2026, even through normal first-quarter seasonality. The CFO framed full-year 2026 growth excluding Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment as 10% to 15%.

CALX Margin Bridge: From Hardware Mix to Software Scale

Non-GAAP gross margin reached 58% in the fourth quarter of 2025, a company record and the eighth consecutive quarter of improvement. Management tied that performance to broader platform adoption and continued progress in recurring software and services.



Near term, margin can face modest pressure from customer and product mix and overlapping dual-cloud costs during the third-generation platform transition. Appliance volatility can also swing mix and discounting quarter to quarter.



Longer term, management expects software and services gross margin to move beyond 70% after the dual-cloud transition ends, supporting a more consistent margin profile as recurring software scales and higher-margin opportunities expand.

Calix Cash, Buybacks, and Balance Sheet Flexibility

Calix ended 2025 with $388 million in cash and investments. Free cash flow was $40 million in the fourth quarter, a quarterly record and the 11th consecutive quarter with eight-figure free cash flow.



Capital returns remain active. The board increased repurchase authorization by $125 million, and the company repurchased $17 million of stock in the fourth quarter of 2025. This flexibility supports investment through a transition year that includes elevated operating expenses tied to accelerated AI development.

CALX The “Wait-and-See” Risks That Can Cap the Multiple

BEAD is a multi-year opportunity, but the timing limits near-term contribution. Management expects appliance deliveries to begin later in 2026, starting in the second half, with a meaningful ramp in 2027. Construction crew capacity was flagged as a gating factor.



Large-customer ramps carry elongated timing, with Tier 1 sales cycles described as 18 to 24 months and initial contributions expected late 2026 with more material impact in 2027. Quarter-to-quarter appliance volatility can keep revenue and margin uneven, while memory inflation risk tied to the industry’s shift from DDR4 to DDR5 could pressure component costs as 2026 progresses. Tariff-related variability was also flagged as a margin factor.

Calix Investor Playbook: What to Monitor Next



• RPO conversion pace: Track whether record Remaining Performance Obligation of $385 million and current Remaining Performance Obligation of $152 million continue translating into sequential revenue gains through 2026.

• Gen3 transition execution: Watch for confirmation that customer migrations are completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026 and that dual-cloud overlap is ending on schedule.

• Operating expense normalization: Monitor progress toward returning operating expenses to the target model by the end of 2026 after the AI development step-up.

• Mix and software proof points: Look for early signs of higher-margin software expansion, including software-only wins that improve revenue mix as 2026 progresses into 2027.



Other connectivity and infrastructure names that sit at the intersection of network upgrades and software-led value include ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN and Ciena Corporation CIEN. While ADTRAN and Calix carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Ciena sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.