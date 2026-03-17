CALX Growth Drivers Investors Should Watch: BEAD, Gen3 and Agentic AI

Calix Inc. CALX is building a multi-year growth narrative around fiber-friendly policy, a third-generation platform transition, and a rising mix of recurring software tied to subscriber outcomes. The near-term setup is supported by strong demand visibility, even as margin and expense noise persists during the platform migration.



With Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding expected to convert later, and artificial intelligence-driven workflow monetization staged for 2026 and 2027, timing remains the swing factor.

CALX Overview: A Platform Built for Broadband Providers

Calix develops a platform that combines intelligent appliances, cloud software through Calix Cloud, fully integrated SmartLife managed services, and Customer Success services that guide providers through technology and go-to-market execution. The company targets communications service providers of all sizes, selling through a direct sales force and select resellers.



Agentic artificial intelligence (AI) sits at the center of this approach. Calix positions agentic AI as the mechanism that powers subscriber-focused broadband experiences, using role-based cloud applications that deliver AI-driven insights to marketing, operations, and customer support teams, with automation aimed at improving subscriber outcomes. That emphasis aligns with the company’s broader ambition of helping customers evolve into “Communication Experience Providers,” where experience-led execution becomes a competitive lever rather than an afterthought.

Calix Revenue Mix and Where Growth Can Compound

In 2025, Calix generated $1.0 billion of revenue, up 20% year over year. Appliances remained the anchor, with Appliance revenue of $825.6 million, while Software and Service revenue reached $174.4 million. U.S. revenue represented 93% of the total, and no customer accounted for more than 10% of 2025 revenue.



The strategic point is how these streams connect. Appliance deployments create more endpoints and activations that can expand the addressable base for recurring cloud software and managed services tied to subscriber growth, higher average revenue per user, and reduced churn.



Over time, that mix-shift is also a margin story. Management’s framework ties platform scale and recurring software expansion to a longer-run gross margin trajectory, even if quarterly appliance volatility keeps the mix uneven in the near term.

CALX BEAD Tailwind: Why Fiber-Favoring Policy Matters

The BEAD program is a core multi-year demand driver because its structure favors fiber builds. Management noted that the vast majority of awards flowed to fiber builds in the fourth quarter of 2025, reinforcing demand for Calix’s appliance platform and cloud offerings as funded projects move from awards to build activity. Calix quantified a $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion multi-year opportunity tied to BEAD.

The timing matters: management expects appliance deliveries to begin later in 2026, starting in the second half, with a meaningful ramp in 2027 and beyond as projects convert and networks “light up.” As fiber networks come online, subscriber activations can drive additional premises equipment needs and recurring software revenue, deepening penetration within existing customers rather than relying only on new logos.

Calix Visibility: Record RPO and Customer Adds

Near-term visibility is supported by strong backlog indicators. Calix posted Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) of $385 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 18% year over year and 9% sequentially. Current RPO was $152 million, up 26% year over year and 8% sequentially. The company also added 25 net new customers in the fourth quarter.



Management has leaned on that visibility when discussing cadence. Despite typical first-quarter seasonality, Calix guided first-quarter 2026 revenue to $275 million to $281 million, implying sequential growth, and reiterated an expectation for sequential revenue increases through 2026.



Other connectivity and infrastructure names also sit at the intersection of network upgrades and software-led value, including ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN and Ciena Corporation CIEN. While ADTRAN and Calix carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Ciena sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Calix, Inc Price and Consensus

Calix, Inc price-consensus-chart | Calix, Inc Quote

CALX Gen3 Migration: The Operating Leverage Setup

The third-generation platform migration is a critical internal catalyst because it is designed to remove operational duplication. Calix is targeting completion of Gen3 customer migrations by the end of the first quarter of 2026, with more than 300 customers already migrated by late January 2026.



Eliminating the dual-cloud overlap is central to margin consistency. Management expects software and services gross margin to move beyond 70% after the dual-cloud transition ends, creating a cleaner foundation for operating leverage.



It also enables a broader rollout of agents. The Gen3 completion is tied to accelerating the deployment of Agent Workforce across Operations, Engagement, and Service Clouds, with the second quarter positioned as the pivot toward faster agent development and rollout.

Calix Agent Workforce: Monetization Timeline Investors Watch

Management has outlined a specific sequence for monetization. The expectation is that new Agent Workforce Cloud monetization first shows up in RPO beginning in the second half of 2026.



From there, it becomes more visible in revenue in late 2026 and into 2027 as customers expand AI-driven workflows across their organizations.



That sequencing is important because it implies early evidence will likely appear in contracted demand indicators before it becomes obvious in reported revenue, especially while the platform transition and mix shifts are still influencing quarterly comparisons.

What Can Go Wrong for CALX in the Near Term

The clearest offset is cost overlap. Management expects near-term gross margin to be modestly impacted by customer mix and overlapping cloud costs during the Gen3 transition, which can dilute operating leverage until the dual-cloud period ends.



Operating expenses are also stepping up. Management expects first-quarter operating expenses to rise sequentially due to accelerated artificial intelligence development across the platform, cloud, and managed services, before returning to the target financial model by the end of 2026.



Hardware dynamics add another layer of volatility. Appliance revenue can swing with seasonality, budgets, product mix, and discounting, while component cost pressure remains a risk as the industry shifts from DDR4 to DDR5, raising the possibility of memory-driven inflation later in 2026. Tariffs were also flagged as a factor that can keep margins uneven.

Calix Bottom Line: A Credible Setup With Timing Risk

Calix offers clear multi-year catalysts: fiber-heavy public funding, a maturing Gen3 platform designed to reduce cost overlap, and a deliberate plan to scale agentic AI into contracted demand and then revenue. The company’s record Remaining Performance Obligation and customer adds add credibility to the near-term demand picture.



The tradeoff is timing and noise. BEAD conversion depends on build execution and is expected to start later in 2026 with a larger ramp in 2027, while large-customer and Tier 1 cycles can take 18 to 24 months, pushing meaningful contribution toward late 2026 and 2027.



For investors, the stock’s Zacks Rank #3 fits a setup where visibility and catalysts are real, but near-term margin variability and conversion timelines can still drive volatility.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.