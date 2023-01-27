CALX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.91, changing hands as low as $52.36 per share. Calix Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CALX's low point in its 52 week range is $31.59 per share, with $77.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.