Calumet Specialty Products put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT) with 2,646 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are Dec-24 20 puts and Jan-25 19 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 3.97, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 21st.
