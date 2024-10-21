Calumet Specialty Products price target raised to $29 from $25 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT) to $29 from $25 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says lower cost with greater financial capacity should deliver greater earnings power and cashflow generation with visibility into 2028. Near-term valuation is attractive with longer-term valuation potential to $40, Wells adds.

