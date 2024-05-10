News & Insights

CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Posts Loss In Q1

May 10, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to limited partners of $40.8 million compared to profit of $18.2 million, last year. Limited partners' interest of net loss per unit was $0.51 compared to profit of $0.23. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales were $1.01 billion compared to $1.04 billion, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $900.79 million in revenue.

RTTNews
