Calumet Specialty Products Partners Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to limited partners of $40.8 million compared to profit of $18.2 million, last year. Limited partners' interest of net loss per unit was $0.51 compared to profit of $0.23. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales were $1.01 billion compared to $1.04 billion, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $900.79 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.