Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. Q2 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$38.3 million, or -$0.48 per share. This compares with -$21.8 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $1.13 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$38.3 Mln. vs. -$21.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.48 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

