Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$47 million, or -$0.59 per share. This compares with -$75.6 million, or -$0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $976.5 million from $999.4 million last year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$47 Mln. vs. -$75.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.59 vs. -$0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $976.5 Mln vs. $999.4 Mln last year.

