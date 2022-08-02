Calumet Specialty Product Partners Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CLMT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Calumet Specialty Product Partners LP (Symbol: CLMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.39, changing hands as high as $13.74 per share. Calumet Specialty Product Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLMT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.40 per share, with $17.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.47.

