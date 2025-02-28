News & Insights

CLMT

Calumet To Sell Assets Related To Industrial Portion Of Royal Purple Business

February 28, 2025 — 07:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - Calumet (CLMT) has entered into a definitive agreement with a subsidiary of Lubrication Engineers, Inc., a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners, to sell assets related to the industrial portion of its Royal Purple business, for $110 million. Key brands within the consumer portion of Royal Purple include: High Performance Motor Oil, HPS, HMX, Max EZ, Max Gear, Max-Clean, XPR, and Duralec Super.

The company expects to use the sale proceeds to primarily pay down debt. Calumet will retain, and continue to grow, the consumer portion of the Royal Purple business and the Royal Purple production facility in Porter, TX.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

CLMT

