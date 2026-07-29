Is Calumet, Inc. (CLMT) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Calumet, Inc. (CLMT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Calumet, Inc. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Calumet, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLMT's full-year earnings has moved 30.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CLMT has returned about 108.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 23.1%. This means that Calumet, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Kosmos Energy (KOS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 157.9%.

Over the past three months, Kosmos Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Calumet, Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.6% so far this year, so CLMT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kosmos Energy, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved +45.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Calumet, Inc. and Kosmos Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Calumet, Inc. (CLMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.