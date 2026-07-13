Is Calumet, Inc. (CLMT) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Calumet, Inc. (CLMT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Calumet, Inc. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 252 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Calumet, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLMT's full-year earnings has moved 21.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CLMT has gained about 98.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 20.8% on average. This shows that Calumet, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 131.4%.

For Kosmos Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Calumet, Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.1% so far this year, so CLMT is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Kosmos Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +33.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Calumet, Inc. and Kosmos Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Calumet, Inc. (CLMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.